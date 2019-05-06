Understanding and Overcoming Obstacles to Blockchain in Higher Education (The EvoLLLution)

"Throughout modern history, the level of importance in attending college and attaining a degree has taken interesting twists and turns. These fluctuations have been the result of global forces at work, including economic, labor market, technological, political, cultural, demographic and socioeconomic. These forces eventually filter down to impact higher education—and ultimately, they affect university administrators, faculty and students in a number of ways."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Blockchain has exceptional potential in higher ed. A decentralized digital ledger could solve big issues for the credentialing movement, leading to standardization and greater legitimization of digital badges, certifications, and other short-form types of learning that aren't tied to traditional degrees.