Uncertain when campuses can open, colleges make their fall plans flexible (Education Dive)

"Residential colleges are scrambling to get and provide clarity as to how the COVID-19 pandemic might alter their educational offerings. This guesswork involves questions such as whether campuses will even be allowed to reopen in the fall — and if so, what sorts of changes ought to be implemented to ensure they can operate regardless of how the virus pans out."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For many institutions, it is still unclear if in-person classes can safely resume in the fall. As schools develop plans, embracing flexibility will be key as we continue to move through an unprecedented time.