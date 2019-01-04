U of Rhode Island to add 3 'innovation' campuses (Education Dive)

"The University of Rhode Island plans to add three new "innovation" campuses designed to support the commercialization of academic research and spur local industry. The effort is supported by $12 million in public spending and expected to draw $122 million in private investment."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As industry priorities shift, so do the skills needed from people in the workforce. With institutional and local industry partners in the mix, these innovation campuses will be fueled by a collaborative spirit, using technology to create new opportunities.