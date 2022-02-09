U. of Delaware Partners With Daktronics on Digital Display Upgrades at Football, Soccer Stadiums

The University of Delaware's Delaware Stadium, home of the Blue Hens football team, where Daktronics will design, manufacture and install new digital displays. The main end zone video display will measure approximately 40 feet high by 60 feet wide and the auxiliary display at the other end of the stadium will measure nearly 11 feet high by 18 feet wide.

Adding to the Blue Hens fan experience, the University of Delaware has partnered with Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, for the company to design, manufacture and install nearly 3,000 square feet of digital displays at Delaware Stadium and Grant Stadium on campus in Newark. Installation will take place in 2022 and the new displays will be operational for the corresponding sports seasons at both venues.

At Delaware Stadium's Tubby Raymond Field, the main end zone video display will measure approximately 40 feet high by 60 feet wide and the auxiliary display at the other end of the stadium will measure nearly 11 feet high by 18 feet wide. Both displays will feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing along with industry-leading environmental protection to ensure they operate as expected in the outdoor, Delaware weather.

[Daktronics Delivers a Mammoth Video Experience to U. of Maryland]

Similarly, at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium a new display at one end of the venue will measure nearly 11 feet high by 24 feet wide and will also feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing. All three of these displays are capable of variable content zoning that allows each to feature one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute data and event-relevant information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

The University of Delaware's Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium, home of the Blue Hens soccer team. A new Daktronics display at one end of the venue will measure nearly 11 feet high by 24 feet wide and will also feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing. (Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics will also be including its powerful Show Control solution with this installation. This acclaimed system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution.

[GW University Upgrades Stadium with Daktronics LED Video Display]

In addition to the equipment installation, the Blue Hens will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.