U Michigan Engineering Students Get Hands-on Learning at Home (Campus Technology)

"The University of Michigan's College of Engineering has dedicated $500,000 to help create high-quality learning experiences for students in hybrid and remote courses — particularly when it comes to hands-on projects. Half of the funding was used to design courses that would enable some students to attend in person while others participate remotely (the hybrid model), while the other half was spent on materials to create at-home project kits for students."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Some learning experiences need to be hands-on, even when the course is happening remotely. Read how the University of Michigan created at-home kits that students could use to complete their projects safely at home.