U. Arizona claims contact-tracing app reduced COVID-19 by 12% (EdScoop)

"Since launching its COVID-19 exposure notification app in August, the University of Arizona claimed on Thursday that its high usage rates have reduced “the average number of people infected on campus” by as much as 12%."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In uncertain times, technology can provide some of our best defenses. As the pandemic continues, contact tracing apps are helping institutions track and curb the spread of COVID-19 on campus, sending notifications to alert of potential exposures based on proximity to an infected individual.