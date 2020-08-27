Growing Number of Manufacturers Join the ONErack Alliance

tvONE has shared the growing list of manufacturers that have joined the ONErack Alliance, formally approving the company's ONErack power and rack mounting solution as an accepted alternative to supplied power adapters.

(Image credit: tvONE)

"ONErack Alliance members reinforce our high level of confidence in the ONErack solution,” said Mark Armon, global product manager for tvONE. “Manufacturers that sign onto the ONErack Alliance formally agree that ONErack will not void their product warranty.”

Fourteen manufacturers currently approve the ONErack as an acceptable alternative to supplied power adapters, including BrightSign, Camplex, Covid, DVI Gear, EvertzAV, Gefen, Green Hippo, Key Digital, Kramer, Magenta, Nortek, Ocean Matrix, Sescom, and tvONE.

The ONErack chassis is available in 4RU, 5RU, and 6RU and can hold up to 16 modules with up to 2 voltage selectors each. When using the ONErack power supply, each voltage selector can provide selectable power @ 5v, 7.5v, 9v, 12v, 13.5, 18v, 24v up to 35 watts. A pass thru is available for custom power sources.

Manufacturers interested in joining the ONErack Alliance should click here.