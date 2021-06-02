tvONE, Bosch Partner on Conferencing Integration

tvONE's 4K CORIOmatrix router matches with Bosch’s conference solutions to facilitate streaming of the active speaker video to a hall display or system that records or webcasts the HD-SDI feed.

The What: tvONE has announced a new partnership with global technology manufacturer Bosch. The collaboration focuses on the combination of the tvONE CORIOmatrix modular video switching router and Bosch’s range of conferencing systems.

The What Else: Using tvONE’s 4K CORIOmatrix router—which enables the mixing of AV, broadcast, IP, and legacy sources with low latency—with Bosch’s conference solutions facilitates streaming of the active speaker video to a hall display or system that records or webcasts the HD-SDI feed.

[Bosch Announces Dicentis Discussion Devices]

The Bosch conference systems connect to the tvONE video switcher via TCP/IP and control the switcher by using the protocol of tvONE to switch the video stream of the person speaking automatically to displays or video walls.

The CORIOmatrix (4RU) and CORIOmatrix mini (1RU) can accept a large number of I/O configurations allowing complex functionality to be configured to meet end user requirements. It is well suited for applications where SDI is used in conjunction with 4K HDMI, DVI, and H.264/H.265 IP feeds.

[tvONE Updates CORIOmaster2 Video Processor]

tvONE’s CORIOmatrix supports a variety of Bosch’s conference solutions: the IP-based DICENTIS Conference System, the Wi-Fi-based DICENTIS Wireless Conference System, and the compact, simple to set-up and use CCS 1000 D Digital Discussion System.

The Bottom Line: tvONE foresees a host of conference applications that will benefit from using the systems in tandem, including events in parliaments, commercial buildings, banking, convention centers, hotels, and many others.