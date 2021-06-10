TSL Tallyman System Updates Streamline Production Workflow

The What: TSL Products is updating its TallyMan Advanced Broadcast Control System, offering virtualized functionality to streamline and ease the pressures of live production. The latest additions to the system include the release of TSL’s new Redundancy Package, which adds protection from unforeseen events with auto-failover during operation and manual failover for system maintenance. The latest software also introduces users to virtual re-entries, allowing the customer to extend the investment of their routers.

[The Integration Guide to Streaming]

The What Else: The system update aligns with standard redundancy best practice, providing primary and backup TallyMan controllers, and offers synchronization across configurations with live updates across the primary and backup system controllers. A highlight is TSL’s virtual IP address capability, which creates a single point of communication for all TallyMan system and third-party devices. This approach drastically simplifies device management in case of auto-failover. The TallyMan Redundancy Panel (TMRP) provides real-time status indication and allows redundancy control tasks to be managed locally or remotely.

Virtual re-entries, which is available as part of TSL’s latest free software update for existing customers, allow broadcasters to change source definitions on the fly, share resources, delegate management and re-assign joystick control. The virtual re-entries feature is particularly beneficial for sports and OB productions as it streamlines the operation of switching signal routes during fast paced, high-stress productions.

The Bottom Line: The new redundancy package provides TallyMan customers with an additional layer of protection from unforeseen events. With a simple-to-operate control panel, this system update provides a seamless experience for broadcasters seeking reliable and consistent system operations as well as uninterrupted performance during times of maintenance.