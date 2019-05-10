Trueform Digital, Pikasso Sign OOH Retail Partnership in Africa and Asia

Trueform Digital, designer, manufacturer and installer of indoor and outdoor DooH displays, has signed a major contract with leading OOH advertising firm Pikasso, to build, supply and support a range of bespoke ‘state of the art’ multipurpose displays inside shopping centers in Africa and Asia.

Pikasso is the number one OOH advertising company for Levant (Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq), North and West Africa (Algeria, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali), managing a portfolio of more than 13,000 advertising faces in 367 cities, across eight different countries.

Having provided over 150,000 bespoke solutions to premium retail, leisure and transportation locations throughout the world, London-based Trueform’s reputation for innovative design, quality of product and after sales support, saw it selected by Pikasso to provide a full end-to-end digital display solution and service in its leading locations. This includes designing, engineering, manufacturing and assembling a range of unique displays providing new capabilities and enhanced opportunities around customer engagement, safety and security and advertising.

The first phase of the contract has seen Trueform install 25-plus, 75” digital 6-sheet advertising signs in two retail parks in the Ivory Coast (Cap Sud and Cosmos Yopougon), with a further rollout at locations in Algeria and Armenia ongoing.

Displays incorporate CCTV cameras, digital signage analytics (audience measurement) and interactivity, utilizing Trueform’s ‘Fusion’ smart technology thermal management engines with remote monitoring, diagnostic and repair capabilities. Displays are housed in rugged and weatherproof enclosures and provide clear visibility in all lighting conditions (including direct sunlight).

Jonathan Morley, CEO, Trueform Digital, commented: “We are delighted to be providing Pikasso with the very best DOOH digital display technology. This contract provides a further high-quality showcase of Trueform’s capabilities within the digital retail signage market and another huge endorsement of our expertise within the DOOH sector.”

The agreement follows Trueform’s recent completion of more than 250 displays installed inside shopping center giant Westfields in London.