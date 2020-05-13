Tripleplay Releases Caveman 3.0

The What: Tripleplay has released its latest software platform, Caveman 3.0, bringing a new level of integration and feature capabilities to the AV/IT market.

(Image credit: TriplePlay)

The What Else: Caveman 3.0 brings 6-way video streaming, social media, and map view to Tripleplay digital signage and IPTV.

The new release also offers multicast to unicast video streaming support, closed caption processing and subtitle upload for videos, and SAML authentication for user management pages.

The Bottom Line: With 25 new features and improvements and enhancements across the platform, Tripleplay has developed more simple innovations to ensure its clients have a reliable and future-proof platform for enterprise video, IPTV, and digital signage.

Tripleplay’s Caveman 3.0 software release is available now through Tripleplay’s Authorised Partners and local distributors.