Trident Military Systems F-16 Flight Simulation Takes Off with RGB Spectrum

Trident Military Systems has teamed up with RGB Spectrum to enhance the effectiveness of its F-16 training programs. With a focus on delivering realistic, synchronized training experiences, Trident has successfully integrated RGB Spectrum’s SuperView, DGy, and QuadView solutions, transforming how pilots and instructors engage with their training data.

Trident Military Systems supports the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve by building and maintaining F-16 simulators across multiple sites nationwide. Trident aimed to provide instructors with real-time cockpit data, synchronized video sources, and effective debriefing capabilities for improving pilot training.

Trident turned to RGB Spectrum for its flexible, reliable, and scalable solutions. “We needed a solution that could integrate cockpit data with real-time network information and ensure that our training systems performed flawlessly under the high-stakes conditions of military training,” said Jerry Giacinto, chief technology officer at Trident Military Systems. “RGB Spectrum’s products have provided the reliability and flexibility we need to offer exceptional training experiences.”

(Image credit: RGB Spectrum)

Trident Military Systems utilizes the following RGB Spectrum products to support training and debriefing:

SuperView Multiviewer : Displays a real-time "glass cockpit" on a large monitor, giving instructors a comprehensive view of cockpit data, including multi-function displays (MFD), flight data, and simulated out-of-cockpit visuals.

: Displays a real-time "glass cockpit" on a large monitor, giving instructors a comprehensive view of cockpit data, including multi-function displays (MFD), flight data, and simulated out-of-cockpit visuals. DGy Video Codecs : Records video and audio during training sessions using JPEG2000 compression, providing visually lossless video for accurate post-mission analysis and debriefing.

: Records video and audio during training sessions using JPEG2000 compression, providing visually lossless video for accurate post-mission analysis and debriefing. QuadView Multiviewer: Integrates multiple video sources on a single screen, enabling instructors to present critical training data in customizable layouts for enhanced clarity and context.

“The SuperView, DGy, and QuadView have made a difference in how we deliver and review F-16 training missions. The clarity, real-time synchronization, and ability to record and play back training sessions have improved our ability to debrief and educate pilots,” said Giacinto. “These tools have become indispensable in our daily operations.”