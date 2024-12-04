Why Lockheed Martin’s MMRT Turned to RGB Spectrum for Advanced F-35 Training

Lockheed Martin has selected RGB Spectrum for its Modified Mission Rehearsal Trainer (MMRT) program, the latest innovation in F-35 pilot training. This program significantly expands wartime tactical training capabilities while reducing the physical footprint required for high-end simulation, helping to ensure pilots are prepared for the complexities of modern air combat.

(Image credit: RGB Spectrum)

The MMRT, a smaller, more flexible training device, was recently connected to Full Mission Simulators (FMS) for a successful cooperation test between the two systems. This exercise demonstrated enhanced tactical training capabilities and mission readiness, with RGB Spectrum’s Zio Video-over-IP platform playing a vital role in delivering high-quality video streaming, recording, and playback. From basic flying to multi-aircraft mission planning to after-action reviews, the Zio platform supports every phase of the training process across the FMS and MMRT platforms.

“This program highlights our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that ensures pilots remain ahead of threats and masters of their warfighting domain,” said Bob Marcus, CEO of RGB Spectrum. “The Zio platform’s advanced capabilities, including superior video fidelity, low latency, and intuitive control, set a new standard for mission-critical training environments. We are honored to contribute to the success of the MMRT program and the readiness of F-35 pilots worldwide.”

The Zio Video-over-IP platform is seamlessly integrated across the MMRT’s core components:

Pilot Cockpits: Streaming high-resolution visuals and data, including avionics and target acquisition systems.

Instructor Stations: Enabling real-time monitoring and interaction during training sessions.

Debrief Rooms: Providing advanced playback and analytical tools, such as frame-by-frame analysis and variable-speed playback for detailed performance assessments.

This networked video solution ensures the MMRT meets the high demands of F-35 pilot training, offering a scalable and efficient system to prepare pilots for critical missions.