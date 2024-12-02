Top Integrators 2024: Growing Markets

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2024 list, we polled a selection of leading firms on current Pro AV industry trends.

What vertical market has shown the most growth for you in 2024?

(Image credit: American Sound)

Andrea Nicholson, Chief Strategy Officer, American Sound

Healthcare has been American Sound’s most evolving and growing vertical market in 2024. We attribute this growth to our clients reinventing how to maximize the collaboration tools and spaces while rebuilding or updating highly secure network environments. Healthcare, as well as most other verticals, is feeling the pressure to tighten security and fully onboard all AV assets on to their network. By providing this as an IT managed service, American Sound has also grown our remote monitoring and video interoperability services to help support these efforts.

(Image credit: LightWerks)

David Riberi, President and CEO, LightWerks

In 2024, education and healthcare have shown significant growth for LightWerks. Institutions in these sectors are investing in advanced AV solutions to improve hybrid learning, training, and telemedicine capabilities. Our work with universities and healthcare providers reflects a strong demand for innovative, flexible, and future-proof solutions, driven by the need for both enhanced in-person experiences and seamless remote connections. Notable projects include our recent integrations at STAAR Surgical and University of the Pacific.

(Image credit: AVI Systems)

Jeff Stoebner, CEO, AVI Systems

Early this calendar year, AVI Systems made a significant investment in the public sector market, specifically the K-12 and federal government markets. We’ve seen a dramatic increase in demand from U.S. school districts located in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, and we expect this trend to continue as schools lean into modern AV technologies found in classrooms, training rooms, and public meeting spaces. In addition, the demand from federal government agencies for conference room solutions and command and control environments has skyrocketed. With our new AVI office in Washington, DC, and a dedicated business development team familiar with how large federal agencies like the Department of Defense and Army Corps of Engineers prefer to do business, we anticipate major revenue growth this year and in the foreseeable future.

(Image credit: New Era Technology)

Joe Gillis, VP of Sales, New Era Technology

The financial services sector has shown the most growth in our organization. As they continue transforming corporate and meeting spaces, we see further opportunities to drive standardized global deployments of collaboration spaces and manage existing infrastructure.

(Image credit: Red Thread)

Ashish Maru, Director of AV Technology, Red Thread

We've seen significant growth in the corporate sector. Companies are heavily investing in hybrid work solutions and collaboration technologies to support employees coming back to the office.

(Image credit: AVDG)

Curtis Heath, President of Business Solutions, Guitar Center (GC Pro/AVDG)

We've experienced the most growth in the higher education, healthcare, and music industry (MI) verticals, driven by relationships and their increased demand for advanced AV solutions.

(Image credit: Verrex)

Bill Chamberlin, VP of Sales and Marketing, Verrex

The corporate market, which has transitioned from a vertical market to a horizontal one affecting all companies, continues to show promising growth potential. As the return to office gains momentum, our clients increasingly prioritize simplicity and end user focus, indicating a positive trajectory for the corporate market.

