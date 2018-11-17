TRENDnet Launches Long-Range PoE+ Switches

The What: TRENDnet has launched two new long-range gigabit PoE+ switches, allowing users to network PoE devices for up to double the distance of the current standard.

The What Else: TRENDnet’s 5-Port Gigabit Long Range PoE+ Switch (TPE-LG50) and the 8-Port Gigabit Long Range PoE+ Switch (TPE-LG80) each feature a DIP switch to extend the PoE+ signal up to 656 ft. at up to 10Mbps. The new long-range PoE+ switches are ideal for use in access point, VoIP phone, and IP camera applications.

For an additional layer of network protection and to improve overall performance, each of TRENDnet’s new long-range PoE+ switches supports select switch management features. The DIP switch to extend the PoE+ signal also enables support for VLAN port isolation and QoS.

The long-range gigabit PoE+ switches are fanless and wall mountable with a sturdy metal enclosure.

The Bottom Line: TRENDnet’s 5-Port Gigabit Long Range PoE+ Switch (TPE-LG50) and the 8-Port Gigabit Long Range PoE+ Switch (TPE-LG80) are available now online on the TRENDnet Store, and worldwide through authorized distribution and retail partners.