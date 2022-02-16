TRENDnet Expands Multi-Gigabit Product Solutions Family

TRENDnet is adding two new 10G switches to its Multi-Gigabit Product Solutions family. The two new 10G switches are the 5-Port 10G Switch (TEG-S750) and the 6-Port 10G Switch (TEG-S762). Both cost-effective 10G switches deliver advanced high-bandwidth performance, ease of use and reliability.

The 5-Port 10G Switch, model TEG-S750, features five dedicated 10G ports, with a 100Gbps switching capacity. It also supports 2.5G and 5G connections over CAT-5e cabling (or better); 10G speeds are supported over CAT-6A cabling (or better). The 6-Port 10G Switch, model TEG-S762, features two dedicated 10G ports and four dedicated 2.5G ports, with a 60Gbps switching capacity.

These new unmanaged 10G switches provide a cost-effective solution in adding high-performance, multi-gigabit capabilities to any network, helping to reduce data bottlenecks. A fanless design lowers energy consumption and reduces costs, while eliminating distracting noise for silent operation. Each reliable 10G switch features a lightweight metal housing that is also sturdy and durable.

TRENDnet's new unmanaged 10G switches are currently available for purchase worldwide. They can be found online on the TRENDnet store, or through TRENDnet's worldwide authorized distribution network and retail partners. The 5-Port 10G Switch, TEG-S750 is priced at $354.99 USD; the 6-Port 10G Switch, TEG-S762 at $239.99 USD.