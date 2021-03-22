TRENDnet Debuts 2.5G Unmanaged Network Switches

The What: TRENDnet has debuted a series of 2.5G unmanaged network switches with two models: the 8-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S380) and the 5-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S350).

The What Else: Both switches include 2.5GBASE-T RJ-45 ports, which allow users to achieve up to 2.5Gbps over existing Cat-5e (or better) cabling. These multi-gigabit switches also feature a durable metal housing, as well as a fanless design to eliminate distracting operating noise. For installation flexibility, the 2.5G switches are constructed to be mounted on the wall or placed on a desktop. These TRENDnet switches are IEEE 802.3bz compliant; they are also backward compatible with legacy technology hardware. No special configurations are required for these switches to connect and network devices to high-speed 2.5G Ethernet.

“The world continues to evolve into a more and more digital place every day, and we’re finally seeing networking speeds that can manage the sheer volume of data that we have collected and need to share on a daily basis,” said Evan Davis, senior manager of solutions engineering at TRENDnet. “Today we have Wireless 6 routers and access points, as well as storage devices, with increased transfer speeds, that can greatly benefit from network switches that support higher throughput speeds, ultimately reducing bottlenecks and future-proofing the network.”

The Bottom Line: TRENDnet’s new 2.5G switches are designed as cost-effective means of increasing a network’s throughput and helping to reduce or eliminate network bottlenecks. The 8-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S380) and the 5-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S350) are currently available for purchase.