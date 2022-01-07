Totsu Sangyo Earns PSNI Global Services Certification

Totsu Sangyo has announced that Kamal Ramburuth has received PSNI Global Services Certification. This certification ensures that customers receive a standardized approach to service and maintenance support no matter where in the world their project is located, because they are working with a PSNI-certified integrator.

With integrators on six continents and more than 200 offices around the world, PSNI Global Alliance is the fastest-growing private network of premier technology integrators and service providers.

“By having this certification process in place, our members’ customers can be assured they’re always going to get the same standardized, superior service from region to region, country to country,” said Chris Miller, executive director of PSNI Global Alliance.

To become certified for Global Services, employees of the member company must pass an exam that demonstrates mastery of global audiovisual service levels and practices as outlined in the PSNI Global Services Handbook.

Skill areas include providing excellent help desk support, processes, and service tools, as well as a standardized approach to communication, service delivery, reporting, and more. To ensure each service collaboration, whether for ad-hoc support or longer-term managed services support, adheres to PSNI Services practices, PSNI integrators provide peer reviews focusing on response time, information accuracy, and whether they met or exceeded expectations.

“We’re excited that Kamal has been certified for Global Services with PSNI on behalf of Totsu Sangyo,” said Akio Ohga, CEO. “Kamal is a valuable part of our Global Project Management and Customer Support Team, and this certification reflects our commitment to provide the best project management, on-site operations support, and maintenance services to our customers.”