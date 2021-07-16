PSNI Reveals 2021 PVP Award Winners

PSNI Global Alliance has awarded Shure, Biamp, Samsung, and Anixter its Quality Cup award for 2021 following a year of outstanding AV industry contributions.

“During the pandemic challenges of the past year, PSNI’s Preferred Vendor Partners have once again excelled, and these accolades reinforce the incredible work and support they continue to provide to our CSP network around the globe,” said Chris Miller, executive director for PSNI Global Alliance. “It is through their on-going commitment and dedication to the highest operational standards that we continue to grow together.”

The awards, based on the results of a global ranking survey of PSNI Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) worldwide, measured overall satisfaction in key areas of PSNI’s Preferred Vendor Partners (PVPs) performance.

Shure picked up the overall best PVP award for the second successive year after CSPs ranked PVPs on the following factors: trustworthy business partner, bringing value beyond products to a company, understanding of PSNI programs, and continuously demonstrating a commitment to the AV channel and industry.

Best Distributor Support was awarded to global distributor of communication and security products, Anixter Wesco. In this category, PSNI Certified Solution Providers ranked PVPs on an understanding of PSNI Programs, order processing shipping, handling, returns, credit policies, pricing, training, marketing support, and website tools for integrators.

Biamp repeated its 2020 success by claiming PSNI’s Best Technical Support award after CSPs ranked the company on its low failure rates, quality of training and certifications, technical and end-user manuals, accurate published technical specs, and prompt response for technical field assistance.

Best Operations, Procurement and Finance was also claimed by Biamp after CSPs looked at warranty terms and support, shipping and packaging/handling of products, returns and DOAs, credit policies, customer service and support.

The Best Sales and Marketing Support accolade went to Samsung. In this category, CSPs ranked PVPs on the quality and number of leads, frequency of office visits, response time, website tools and resources, registration programs and price protection, marketing resources and funding, global strategy and support, delivering innovative products, and understanding of company marketing support.

“We are delighted to offer our sincere congratulations to all these deserved award winners,” concluded Miller. “We are very proud of our association with these industry-best partners and believe that, together, we will continue to grow out mutual presence to the benefit of end users and industry standards across the world.”