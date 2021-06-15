PSNI Debuts Global Services Certification

PSNI Global Alliance is ramping up its worldwide mission for AV services excellence with the introduction of its Global Services Certification.

(Image credit: PSNI Global Alliance)

In response to a recent worldwide survey of its Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) and following the success of its Global Deployment Certification, the Alliance has developed this new certification in response to the need for streamlined, standardized, and common support mechanisms on a global scale.

This certification establishes a baseline of excellent AV support and key principles for service collaboration between PSNI’s Certified Solution Providers. Service Certification is intended for roles and positions within an organization which have responsibility for managing, offering, or delivering post-sales support services.

"We want our CSPs, partners and end users to know that they are receiving the highest standard of service, wherever they are in the world,” said Chris Miller, executive director PSNI. “This certification is the natural evolution of our growing network. Services is the future for any business—it keeps customers coming through the door and provides integrators an opportunity to delight their customers and give them an incredible and consistent experience. Our global clients demand a consistently high level of expertise, and the Alliance seeks to standardize its approach across the network to ensure these standards are delivered.”

Service Certified CSPs will follow common methods of communication, provide timely responses to request for support, and represent themselves, source CSPs, and PSNI to the very best standards.

With a comprehensive Service Handbook to detail the basics of excellent AV service and guidelines for service collaboration, the Alliance seeks to build trust and confidence in the network and for end-users around the globe.

Miller concluded: “As the world’s businesses reload after COVID, we are helping to ensure that our CSPs and partners, and their customers, receive the highest levels of support in the industry. This latest certification brings is one more way we can bring peace of mind that those standards are met.”