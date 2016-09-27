Toshiba Digital Signage Engages Visitors at Crazy Horse Memorial

Toshiba's Ellumina digital signage line is enhancing visitor experience at Crazy Horse Memorial – the world’s largest mountain carving.

Digital Signage Educates Visitors at Crazy Horse

The monument, located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, is dedicated to Lakota leader Crazy Horse and preserving the rich culture of Native Americans throughout North America. Toshiba’s Virtuoso interactive touch screen displays – the signature hardware element of its Ellumina line – are prominent throughout the Crazy Horse Memorial visitor complex.

Featuring a broad array of information including highlights of the day’s activities, illustrated maps and tips for improving visitors’ tour experience, the interactive displays help inform and guide guests throughout the memorial, from the welcome center to the mountain carving room itself. .

“Toshiba’s digital signage has truly enriched the experience for our visitors and helped us better tell the great story of the Memorial,” said Jadwiga Ziolkowski, CEO of Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation. “Their Ellumina team intuitively understood what we wanted to accomplish and designed a comprehensive interactive experience that our guests have embraced. Toshiba’s digital signage is definitively improving our visitors' experience from the moment they arrive and enables us to maintain a relationship with our guests once they leave.”

Toshiba’s interactive touch screen displays (ranging from 46- to 55-inches in diameter) are integrated throughout the spacious visitor complex including the Welcome Center, the Indian Museum of North America, Native American Educational & Cultural Center, Mountain Carving Room and Covered Porch. The Covered Porch sits on the footprint of the home of the monument’s original sculptor, Korczak Ziolkowski.

“We are pleased to have been chosen by the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation to leverage our state-of-the-art technology and digital content expertise for such an important aspect of their mission,” said Bill Melo, Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Marketing Executive. “Working with the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation Team to bring this project to life has been exciting and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship.”