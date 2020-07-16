TIDE Generator: Expanding Storytelling with Transmedia Design

Global demonstrations and activism against systemic racism continue to remind us that we’re still not including enough voices in our work and enterprises. In this episode of the TIDE Generator Podcast Kirsten Nelson is joined by Wiena Lin, creative director with Public Good Labs; Mary Franck, creative director with ESI Design, an NBBJ Studio; and senior experiential media producer Daniel White to examine of how we can expand storytelling through transmedia design—telling stories using multiple mediums and reflecting multiple voices.

