This New Rechargeable Loop Listener Offers Hearing Access to All

Introducing the Contacta RX-30. The new, rechargeable, wireless receiver is designed to help people with hearing loss who don’t use a hearing aid or cochlear implant, offering theatergoers, worshippers, and students enhanced access to sound.

“The prevalence of hearing loss is growing but many of those affected don’t use a hearing aid," explained says Contacta’s head of new business development, Ran Meyrav. "The RX-30 bridges the gap. It delivers speech or music from a microphone, via the hearing loop, to the RX-30’s headphones or any with a 3.5mm jack. There is no latency, and the product suppresses both background noises and low frequency hums. It removes the effort of trying to hear, making venues more accessible.”

The pocket-sized rechargeable receiver picks up signals transmitted by existing hearing loop systems, fitted in millions of venues worldwide including theatres, auditoriums, places of worship, public halls, and community centers.

The new RX-30 features a bass-cut filter, flat frequency response, and adjustable volume control, and comes with headphones, enabling users to access clear sound comfortably and easily.

(Image credit: Contacta)

Created by Contacta’s in-house design team, the RX-30 offers up to 50 hours of battery life and comes with a range of charging options, with base stations to accommodate one, five, 10, 15, or 20 receivers.

“We designed it as a rechargeable unit following demand from our customer base," concluded Meyrav. "Its unique charging mechanism prevents accidental charging of any standard batteries. Having a drop-in charging station has cut out the need for cables and means the units are all in one place and easily located when customers request them. This receiver gives greater flexibility for both the venue and the user.”