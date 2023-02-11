This Massive 70x6-foot dvLED Screen Lights Up Fifth Avenue for Valley Bank

Valley Bank’s new Fifth Avenue flagship branch is now home to one of Manhattan’s biggest and brightest brand beacons. At the end of 2022, the bank debuted a massive new display wall featuring a curved surface and curated visuals. The large-scale signage reflects Valley’s vision to create a branch that stands out in the ultra-competitive New York banking market.

In addition to its sheer size, this large outside-facing dvLED screen captures views from two sides of the building, as well as the foot and vehicle traffic at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 30th Street. The display features a curved PixelFlex LED display and embraces a ‘staccato’ surface layout which provides an incomparable palette for the expression of the Valley brand in ways that are both soaring and spectacular and differentiated from the common flat-panel digital message boards typical of most bank branches across Manhattan.

(Image credit: Adrenaline)

“This extraordinary installation will elevate the Valley Bank brand and increase our visibility and awareness in New York City,” said Mark Beausoleil, executive vice president of Valley Bank. “As a customer-focused bank, our mission is to support the communities we serve, and we want people who pass by our flagship NYC branch to connect with Valley.”

The bank’s brand partner Adrenaline managed the installation, content creation, and deployment of the stunning LED display, which is a cornerstone of the branch’s digital communication ecosystem.

(Image credit: Adrenaline)

“This flagship branch digital activation includes numerous high-profile elements for engaging customers inside the branch, as well as reaching new prospects outside,” said Jerry Reese, group account director at Adrenaline. “The visual centerpiece of the branch is the 70x6-foot, 420-square-foot LED wall with its eye-catching 90-degree curve, a truly unique configuration and display.”

Reese also added that the pixelated configuration creates a visually arresting image, showcasing movement and motion in Valley’s signature palette to bring the brand to life.