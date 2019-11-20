This 2-Year Academy Embraces Experimentation. Higher Ed Could Learn Something From It. (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"Recently, I went to Portland, Ore., to see the Wayfinding Academy, a two-year college founded in 2015 by Michelle Jones, an expert on organizational psychology. It’s housed in an old YWCA on the north side of town. I’ve written about a lot small colleges in my time at The Chronicle, but Wayfinding might be the smallest — just 15 students currently enrolled (with six more arriving in January), and 19 alumni."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of experimentation can go a long way. Read how higher ed needs to innovate to stay relevant to the needs of students as demographics shift.