Theory Introduced Next-Gen DLC Loudspeaker Controllers at InfoComm 2024

Theory Professional unveiled an all new DLC distributed loudspeaker controller platform at InfoComm 2024. The platform includes three models: DLC-250.4d, DLC-1500.4d, and DLC-250.8. Ideal for commercial installations, the new models offer between four and eight channels of intelligent power, full DSP matrix, TCP/IP control through a wired connection, or directly via its on-board Wi-Fi access point. Two of the three models, the DLC-250.4d and DLC-1500.4d, also add Dante and AES67 audio-over-IP digital I/O compatibility.

The small but mighty DLC-250.4d 4-channel Loudspeaker Controller is designed to be at the core of every Theory distributed audio system. With channel-pair power sharing of up to 250W, each DLC-250.4d offers the flexibility to power any system size. The ½ RU DLC-250.4d ships with a rack kit to allow mounting of one or two units in a single rack space. An optional surface mount kit is also available if hiding the DLC-250.4d under a table or behind a TV is desired.

The DLC-250.8 is ideal for surround and distributed audio systems where Dante and AES67 are not required but when more channels per chassis is desired. DLC-250.8 offers the same power per channel and power sharing capabilities as the DLC-250.4d with four additional channels (for a total of eight channels) in a 1U chassis.

The DLC-1500.4d 4-channel Distributed Loudspeaker Controller packs massive power into minimal rack space, offering a massive 3,000W from a 16-pound, 2U chassis. Designed for high-output Theory distributed or surround audio systems, the DLC-1500.4d can deliver 1,500W into 4 or 8-ohms from any channel pair, or 800W into 2 or 4-ohms all channels driven.