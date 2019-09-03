Theory Audio Design Launches at CEDIA Expo 2019

Theory Audio design—a new loudspeaker and electronics manufacturer known for acoustic performance, aesthetics and compact size—has announced its first seven products are now available for pre-order and will be on display and demonstrated at CEDIA Expo in Sound Room 7 (SR-7).

Founded by Paul Hales—30-year loudspeaker engineer, AV industry veteran, and owner of highly-regarded audio manufacturer Pro Audio Technology (PRO)—Theory products marry PRO’s acoustic performance and professional features with sophisticated contemporary design at a much lower cost, according to the company.

Speaker models in the Theory line-up consist of three soundbars (sb65, sb75, and sb85) designed to perfectly match with 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch flat panel TVs, an all-purpose on-wall loudspeaker model (sb-25) with dual 5.5-inch carbon fiber woofers, as well as two subwoofers (sub12 and sub15) with 12-inch and 15-inch drivers.

At the core of all Theory systems lies a 9-channel Amplified Loudspeaker Controller (ALC-1809) that is akin to an integrator’s AV swiss army knife. With 1,800W per system and 96kHz/32-bit digital signal processing, the ALC-1809 uniquely combines the functionality of five products in one; A multi-channel DSP processor, high power multichannel home theater and distributed audio amplifier, multichannel mixing amplifier, multichannel bass manager, and high-resolution loudspeaker processor, all of which fits into a single, stylish, 1U unit.

“Theory brings professional audio performance to residential theaters, media rooms, and distributed audio systems, by marrying high-power loudspeakers with high amplifier power, all in compact, visually attractive packages suited to high-end residential and commercial environments,” said Hales. “The result is a complete lineup of products that define a new product category: high power but attractive solutions for every residential and commercial audio application. Full surround systems up to 7.2 or 5.2.2 can be put together with a 9-channel Amplified Loudspeaker Controller for under $10,000 US, which is truly remarkable at this level of performance.”

A selection of Theory products will be on display in the Theory Audio Design booth (SR-7). Attendees are also encouraged to experience the 5.2.2 Dolby Atmos system demo consisting of a Theory sb75 75-inch soundbar, four sb25 multipurpose surround speakers, and two sub15 15-inch subwoofers, all driven by Theory’s ALC-1809 Loudspeaker Controller.

Theory products will be available in October, but are available now for pre-order. CEDIA Expo attendees that sign up to be an authorized dealer during the show will also benefit from special at-show pricing.