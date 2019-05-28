Topics

The TeCK Fund: Inter-university collaboration fuels faculty entrepreneurs (eCampus News)

"Universities are constantly challenged to do more with less and to be “more entrepreneurial” about providing administrative services, while being asked to offer much more than just a classroom education to our students. Increasingly, universities support entrepreneurship and innovation that translates academic knowledge and technologies to the marketplace."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is collaboration in action. But it is more than that. By working together with such ground-up, productive methods, Cleveland State and Kent State are providing a blueprint for technology validation accelerators on campus.