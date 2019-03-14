The Switch to Launch eSports Offering at 2019 NAB Show

The What: The Switch will launch The Switch eSports at this year’s 2019 NAB Show (Booth SU3714).

The What Else: The Switch eSports, which integrates eSports production, transmission, and distribution from anywhere in the world, is the latest addition to The Switch’s managed, private cloud services for linear and streaming broadcasters around the globe.

The Switch eSports combines elements of The Switch’s global transmission network, including its dedicated connections to the world’s leading content producers and distributors, with The Switch Digital Connect, the company’s digital media distribution service, and the company’s extensive remote production capabilities.

The Bottom Line: By utilizing The Switch eSports, game organizers, publishers, and distributors can produce and distribute their content to linear and streaming services across the globe.