The Second Year of The MOOC: 2020 Saw a Rush to Large-Scale Online Courses (EdSurge)

"This was the year that more people learned what a MOOC is.

As millions suddenly found themselves with free time on their hands during the pandemic, many turned to online courses—especially, to free courses known as MOOCs, or Massive Open Online Courses. This phenomenon was compounded by media worldwide compiling lists of “free things to do during lockdown,” which tended to include MOOCs."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The "Year of the MOOC" might have been eight years ago, but massive online open courses made waves just the same in 2020. With stay-at-home orders and quaratine-based restrictions, many people turned to MOOCs to build skills and broaden their horizons during the pandemic.