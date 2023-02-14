The SDVoE-based, AVoIP Solution That Powers Training and Research at IRCAD

Christie Mirage 4K40-RGB pure laser projectors have formed the centerpiece of a new extension to a research center at IRCAD (Institut de Recherche contre les Cancers de l'Appareil Digestif) located within the University Hospital of Strasbourg, France. IRCAD 3 is the latest addition to the globally recognized surgical research and training institute, and the 2,400 square meter (26,000 square foot) hub building dedicated to robotics. AV integrator DEYA installed a pair of Christie Mirage 4K40-RGB projectors in its 237-seat auditorium, delivering 3D and outstanding color reproduction required for specialist learning. A Christie Terra SDVOE-based AV-over-IP solution is used to power content at the auditorium, and the building features a host of IP-connected audiovisual elements throughout, including speakers, microphones, digital signage and video conferencing technologies.

[9 Large-Venue Projectors and Key Features Experts Recommend as Live Events Return] (opens in new tab)

“The aims of the auditorium were above all 4K and 3D, but also to ensure a very immersive experience,” said David Hiltenbrand, audiovisual technician at IRCAD. “We wanted, unlike the other auditoriums we had, to have a large, wide projection area so we could display at least five or six images to provide versatility. We were looking for a laser projector with beautiful colorimetry and strong 3D capabilities. The choice naturally turned to Christie, who was the only manufacturer at the time to offer this type of product. We also switched to video over IP throughout the building, and that’s a complete paradigm shift.”

(Image credit: Christie)

The auditorium is equipped with a fully modular stage space, with the 11.6-meter (38 foot) display powered by two Christie Mirage 4K40-RGB pure laser projectors. The 40,000-lumen projector achieves greater than 95% of Rec.2020 color space, and its 120Hz refresh rate enables 3D applications. The all-in-one projector delivers detailed images, built-in warping and blending, near-field communication monitoring and an at-a-glance preview screen. The auditorium features microphones installed within the seats, a discreet but powerful audio solution, six 4K cameras and a video conferencing system. DEYA—which was responsible for all technology throughout the building—also established an AV control room and implemented an ecosystem of equipment throughout IRCAD 3, all connected over IP with a Christie Terra AV-over-IP solution.

“The 3D element in surgery is very important, since it allows you to have the depth ratio to understand the various elements,” said Carlos Alves, head of IRCAD audiovisual department. “Colors are also very important, and obviously everything must be very defined to see all the small vessels and so on. And with 4K resolution and at 60Hz or 120Hz, it allowed us to have all these required elements. The architect has made a magnificent auditorium with waves at ceiling level and leather armchairs. So, we had to combine technology and aesthetics, which was another challenge.”

[AVoIP Standards: The Fight to Get It Right] (opens in new tab)

The outcome is a highly specified center of excellence, equipped with powerful AV technology that has blended the required high levels of performance while maintaining the ultra-modern aesthetics of the building.