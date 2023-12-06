'The Nat' Needed a New Projection Screen. Severtson Answered the Call

The San Diego Natural History Museum (often referred to as The Nat) will be celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2024. The Nat, located in Balboa Park, wanted to celebrate with an upgrade, looking for a motorized retractable projection screen that had to meet a multitude of demands for its Atrium, a main entry hall that is used as a gathering space for daytime visitors as well as after-hours events. Based on the parameters needed, Severtson Screens stepped in and provided exactly what was necessary.

“The museum had very specific requirements based on where the screen was to be positioned, how large it needed to be, and its strength based on its size,” explained Aaron White, Home Theater and Pro AV sales lead at Severtson Corp. “We broke down all of the facets and recommended our Cable Drop Electric Screen (CDT Series), and they were thrilled with the result.”

In the end, Severtson provided an Electric Cable Drop Screen with a viewing area 272.04x161.42 inches with a Cinema White all-white front.

Severtson’s Cable Drop Series is a collection of motorized electric screens that drop down on a thin steel cable. This system enables the screen to be lowered from very high ceilings in large venues and eliminates the need for a large black drop area. The Severtson Tab Tension system also ensures that the screen’s viewing area will be flat. The industrial look of the Cable Drop Series makes it the perfect choice for museums, performance halls, churches, and other small and large venues.

“We needed a screen that could drop down approximately ten feet to the appropriate viewing height while still remaining flat,” explained Michael Field, director of Experience Design at the San Diego Natural History Museum. “We also wanted as much of the mural that was painted behind the screen to be visible, which was going to be a challenge. Severtson’s Cable Drop Tab Tension Electric screen fit the bill perfectly. It was just what we desired, and its performance is outstanding. We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.