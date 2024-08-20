The Home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kings, and Sparks Gets New Scoreboard

Los Angeles Lakers, LA Kings, and Los Angeles Sparks fans can experience all their teams action with new LED displays from Daktronics. In an installation began on Aug. 1 and concluded Aug. 14, Daktronics upgraded Crypto.com Arena with a new center-hung scoreboard: A six-display, 5,500-square-foot configuration featuring 41.7 million pixels that will hang above the action.

The new scoreboard will be in place for concerts, live events, and as the teams take the court and ice. The upgraded scoreboard will also add to the digital experience, including end wall and ribbon displays provided by Daktronics in 2022.

[SCN Spotlight: Ford Center's New 3,000-Plus Square Feet of Displays]

“As the arena celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024, working with Daktronics to showcase this spectacular centerpiece, which will bring our guests even closer to the action, compliments the numerous additional upgrades and technological advances within this historic venue,” said Lee Zeidman, president of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE.

The main video display is a continuous canvas wrapping around the center-hung structure and features 3.9mm pixel spacing. It measures approximately 27x170.5 feet in circumference and is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show multiple zones of digital content as needed for each event. This includes live video feeds, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

A bottom display sits below the main display on the center-hung structure facing the floor below. This measures 18x18 feet and features a 2.5mm pixel spacing. This brings additional graphics and animations as well as the unique opportunity for additional content during events.

[Talking Points from the Barclays Center]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Four underbelly displays are fitted along each side of the bottom display and face the sides and ends of the arena. Each of these displays measure nearly 14x16.5 feet and feature 2.5mm pixel spacing. These can show supplemental content to the main display, while also catering to those patrons sitting closer to the floor.

Tying together the new center-hung scoreboard with the previously installed end wall and ribbon displays is a custom Daktronics control system featuring Show Control with Camino and Venus Control Suite. This industry-leading control system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a powerful, yet user-friendly production solution. The addition of Camino to the control system will provide a new level of functionality to create dynamic, real-time rendered content never before possible in a Daktronics system.