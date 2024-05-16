The HOLOPLOT X1 Matrix Array Transports Audiences ‘Out of This World’

The Moonwalkers is the latest experience at the Lightroom, a performance space in the heart of London’s King’s Cross, following the David Hockney show, ‘Bigger and Closer’ (not smaller and further away).

Recreating the awe and majesty of space travel for The Moonwalkers takes a special team of creatives with some excellent technology at their fingertips. The HOLOPLOT X1 Matrix Array was selected to transport audiences ‘out of this world’, showcasing the impact of its powerful software toolset on the creative workflow and audio quality.

This new production is narrated and co-written by Tom Hanks and includes original NASA audio. The score is composed by Anne Nitkin and was recorded at Abbey Road Studios with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. When your source material is this exquisite you need a sound system that can do every single part of it justice, to create “a different kind of acoustic feeling,” as Tom Hanks said in a recent interview.

You can watch that interview and learn more about the experience in the video below.