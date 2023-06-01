AV-over-IP Helps to Bring Guests into the Artwork of David Hockney

By Wayne Cavadi
( Systems Contractor News )
published

Lightware's UBEX AV-over-IP solution brings Hockney's artwork to life in a new U.K. artistic space.

The David Hockney: Bigger & Closer uses AVoIP to transport guests at Lightroom into his paintings, as this one here in a bright green woods.
(Image credit: Lightroom (YouTube))

Lightroom is a four-story space that spans more than 15,000 square feet. The space, which is in London's King Cross in the United Kingdom, is used to present artists' work in an immersive journey for visitors.

With the help of Lightware's UBEX AV-over-IP solution, the new artistic venue knocked it out of the park.

[This Complete Walking Immersive Experience Is Captivating Its Guests]

"That's my job, I think, making pictures," David Hockney said on the Lightroom YouTube page.  It is Hockney's exhibit David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) that is currently wowing visitors, letting them literally jump into his paintings. 

"This was painted on my iPad," Hockney explained of one portion of the show, "just sitting outside the studio, looking at the landscape. So, you're watching me paint."

[You'll Never Get Out of This Maze—And It's So Cool You Won't Want To]

From the ceiling to the floor, the bright colors and vivid imagination of Hockney is brought to life in stunning, immersive detail. Take a walk through the garden and see for yourself in the video below.

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag Twitter page.