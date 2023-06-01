AV-over-IP Helps to Bring Guests into the Artwork of David Hockney

Lightroom is a four-story space that spans more than 15,000 square feet. The space, which is in London's King Cross in the United Kingdom, is used to present artists' work in an immersive journey for visitors.

With the help of Lightware's UBEX AV-over-IP solution, the new artistic venue knocked it out of the park.

"That's my job, I think, making pictures," David Hockney said on the Lightroom YouTube page. It is Hockney's exhibit David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) that is currently wowing visitors, letting them literally jump into his paintings.

"This was painted on my iPad," Hockney explained of one portion of the show, "just sitting outside the studio, looking at the landscape. So, you're watching me paint."

From the ceiling to the floor, the bright colors and vivid imagination of Hockney is brought to life in stunning, immersive detail. Take a walk through the garden and see for yourself in the video below.