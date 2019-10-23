The Golden Age of Teaching and Learning Hypothesis (Inside Higher Ed)

"If you listen to one podcast episode this month, then that podcast should be an interview by Jeff Young of EdSurge with Duke’s associate vice provost for digital education and innovation, Matthew Rascoff. The EdSurge podcast from Oct. 15, 2019, is titled, 'A 'Golden Age' of Teaching and Learning at Colleges?'"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Do you think we're in a golden age of teaching and learning? Sure, we won't know definitively until well into the future, but we can think about what it could mean in the here and now.