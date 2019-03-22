The EQ Effect: Leveraging Emotional Intelligence in Communication (EDUCAUSE Review)

"We often assume that the smarter we are or the higher our IQ, the more effective we are at communicating. However, thinking that we're the smartest and the best communicator in the room can easily get in the way of truly engaging others and building meaningful relationships. Even for a "people person," committing to thoughtful communication is not always easy. "—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At first blush you might not think this article has anything to do with technology. But emotional intelligence and empathy are the keys to better communication. In fact, more empathy can help us become better UX designers, more effective systems integrators, and more effective collaborators. Definitely worth the read (and listen).