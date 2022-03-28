The ClearOne Re-Connections Tour Makes Nevada and California Swing This April

Nevada and California resellers waiting to experience first-hand the latest amazing offerings, now shipping, from ClearOne will have the opportunity to do just that in April as the 2022 ClearOne Re-Connections Tour picks up steam with a swing through Nevada and California on the following dates:

April 7-8 in Reno, NV

April 11-15 in the Sacramento, CA area

April 18-22 in the San Francisco Bay area

April 25-29 in the Southern California area

It’s a winning solution for all to invite customers to hear, see, and experience ClearOne innovation in action with demonstrations of products like:

DIALOG 10 USB wireless microphone

wireless microphone CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager unified software platform to monitor, control, and audit ClearOne AV products and services

unified software platform to monitor, control, and audit ClearOne AV products and services UNITE 200 Pro Camera with 20x zoom

with 20x zoom VERSA Mediabar all-in-one

The 36-foot-long ClearOne Re-Connections Trailer brings the company’s newest conferencing, collaboration, and streaming solutions directly to commercial AV practitioners who can’t always travel to larger trade shows and conferences. Every tour stop includes presentations, training sessions, networking opportunities, and engaging demonstrations of ClearOne solutions.