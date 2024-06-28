The Class of 2024: Celebrating AV/IT Teams in Higher Ed

It’s hard to believe that the students who entered college in 2020 and had their world turned upside-down graduated this year. It is a massive testament to all the faculty and staff who quickly pivoted and facilitated to remote learning. That same staff and faculty ensured that students could return to the classroom safely. AV, IT, facilities, and other departments reshaped and outfitted any available space with technologies to conduct safely distanced hybrid learning.

While corporate enterprises are still discussing reworking meeting spaces post-pandemic, colleges and universities returned to business in 2021. As the supply chain eased, classrooms were updated, and many were ripped and replaced with AV/IT technologies that leapfrogged what had been on lifecycle roadmaps. Today, classroom and campus AV/IT technologies are the pinnacle of what our industry offers.

Our caps go off to the AV/IT teams within higher education who continue to jump through hoops, always push for the best outcomes, share insights, and inspire their peers.