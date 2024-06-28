The Class of 2024: Celebrating AV/IT Teams in Higher Ed

By
( )
published

Our caps go off to the AV/IT teams within higher education who continue to jump through hoops, always push for the best outcomes, share insights, and inspire their peers.

The AV/IT Teams, Higher Ed Class of 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Class of 2024

Central Connecticut State University

Duquesne University

Michigan Technological University

Middle Tennessee State University

Pace University

Purdue University, Purdue Online

Syracuse University

The University of Arizona

Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University

Trinity Valley Community College

University of Central Florida

University of Illinois

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University of Rhode Island

University of Utah, SJ Quinney College of Law

It’s hard to believe that the students who entered college in 2020 and had their world turned upside-down graduated this year. It is a massive testament to all the faculty and staff who quickly pivoted and facilitated to remote learning. That same staff and faculty ensured that students could return to the classroom safely. AV, IT, facilities, and other departments reshaped and outfitted any available space with technologies to conduct safely distanced hybrid learning.

While corporate enterprises are still discussing reworking meeting spaces post-pandemic, colleges and universities returned to business in 2021. As the supply chain eased, classrooms were updated, and many were ripped and replaced with AV/IT technologies that leapfrogged what had been on lifecycle roadmaps. Today, classroom and campus AV/IT technologies are the pinnacle of what our industry offers. 

Our caps go off to the AV/IT teams within higher education who continue to jump through hoops, always push for the best outcomes, share insights, and inspire their peers.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn