How Biamp Simplifies Collaboration at Thunderbird School

The Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University (ASU) recently upgraded 140 classrooms, lecture halls, and collaboration pods across its downtown Phoenix campus to make collaboration simplified for students and teachers alike. Phoenix, Arizona-based HT Consultants and Tech Providers turned to Biamp audiovisual technologies designed to optimize the learning experience for in-person, remote, and hybrid scenarios.

“Thunderbird needed an upgraded technology infrastructure in order to embrace an innovative approach to education and, through Biamp, instructors and students now have technology that provides an extraordinary experience no matter where participants are located,” said Joe Andrulis, EVP of corporate development at Biamp.

Thunderbird is now utilizing the Biamp Modena bring-your-own-device (BYOD) solution for its multiple classrooms and learning spaces. Each space also includes Parlé Beamtracking microphones to consistently capture speakers’ voices around each respective room, even when attendees move as they talk. HT Consultants and Tech Providers also installed Biamp Desono loudspeakers to ensure exceptional audio clarity along with Biamp Tesira DSP technology that works behind the scenes to process and route all digital signals to the proper destinations.

“With the BYOD capabilities of Modena, instructors, students, and guest speakers can all join the same session with whatever devices they’re most comfortable using,” said Mike Grasso, director of digital initiatives, AV and media, Thunderbird. “By combining Modena’s ease-of-use and flexibility with the outstanding voice pickup capabilities of the Parlé microphones, we’ve created optimal teaching and learning environments for all involved at Thunderbird, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.”