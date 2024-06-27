Class of 2024: Syracuse University

(Image credit: Samsung)

AV/IT TEAM: Susan Nash, director of Administration at the Newhouse School

GOALS: Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications trains the next generation of communications leaders, preparing students to not only enter a rapidly changing media industry, but to shape its future. The Newhouse School, working with global architecture, design, and planning firm Gensler, tapped Samsung for the installation of The Wall to serve as a dynamic visual canvas for highlighting student accomplishments and the school’s world-class learning environment. The Wall now helps prospective students envision their future at the Newhouse School with engaging content about the campus experience and alumni accomplishments.

(Image credit: Samsung)

CHALLENGES: For this project, Syracuse University needed a visual focal point for the Dedication Hall of their Newhouse 1 building that did not impede pedestrian traffic.

EQUIPMENT SNAPSHOT The Wall by Samsung

FINAL INSTALL/USER BENEFITS: Samsung installed The Wall in the Dedication Hall, which sits at the heart of the Newhouse 1 building and is the starting point for Newhouse School tours. Opened in 1964, Newhouse 1 is an architectural landmark with its cruciform-shaped design by renowned architect I.M. Pei. When considering a video wall for Dedication Hall, the Newhouse School wanted a solution offering a cutting-edge storytelling experience while remaining true to Pei’s original design.

“Newhouse 1’s strong vertical pillars and soaring windows are striking to every person who enters the building,” Susan Nash, director of Administration at the Newhouse School said. “We needed an equally stunning display to engage prospective students and illuminate the academic opportunities at the Newhouse School. We recognized The Wall’s premium picture quality and sleek appearance would deliver the ‘wow factor’ to make a lasting impression on students and their parents during our campus tours.”

Samsung worked with The Newhouse School, Gensler, and audio-visual solution provider Fusion Digital to develop a custom installation utilizing five MicroLED displays that work together as a cohesive video wall. Thin wooden panels distinguish the individual displays in a layout that complements the vertical pillars characterizing the interior and exterior of the building.

One of the major factors that set The Wall apart from other video walls and displays was its ability to work as individual panels as well as a single, cohesive display while taking up little space in the building. The Wall’s flexible and modular system enabled an easy installation process, with each display fitting seamlessly with the existing paneled walls in the Dedication Hall.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Today, The Wall captivates prospective students and their families from the moment they enter the Newhouse 1 building. The vivid display showcases an inspiring presentation featuring student stories highlighting their achievements, experiences and other accomplishments while studying at the University. For instance, a recent presentation spotlighted David Barbier Jr., a Class of 2023 television, radio and film student who developed a Zoom monthly program, “Shades of CUSE,” about notable Syracuse University alumni from marginalized backgrounds.

The Wall presentation also highlights Newhouse offerings that help to distinguish the school, such as information about career development resources, student-led media organizations, and off-campus experiences. For current students on their way to class, seeing the content on The Wall can be a powerful reaffirmation of their decision to attend Syracuse University and their career aspirations.

“This innovative installation honors the rich history of the Newhouse School while ushering in a new era of high-impact digital content to welcome the next generation of Syracuse students,” Dr. Micah Shippee, director of Education Technology Consulting and Solutions at Samsung Electronics America said.

The Wall has become part of the official school tour and provides a "wow factor" for everyone entering the building. The cutting-edge MicroLED video wall provides a canvas for storytelling and communication for years to come.