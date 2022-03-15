The Big Quit Will Be…Televised on TikTok?

Call it what you want, the Big Quit or the Great Resignation. Either way, according to the U.S. Labor Department, more than 20 million people quit their jobs in the second half of 2021. I joined SCN in October, so I’m guess I’m part of the crowd. But apparently there’s a big difference between me and other people who have resigned—because they decided to make videos documenting the end of their employment.

A quick search on TikTok revealed that lots of people have shared their stories on social media. There were several examples of people actually recording the moment they quit, while others complained about their former jobs after the fact. One TikTok contributor even made a 12-part video series about her experience!

(Image credit: TikTok)

As a former video professional, as well as someone who reports on the professional video industry, I’m supposed to champion innovative video trends. But this is one craze I just can’t support.

[Employee Retention—Before “I Quit”]

I spent almost 13 years at a PR firm that services this great industry. I left because I was offered an amazing opportunity to return to the editorial side of the business. What did my boss do? She was so supportive that she sent me a fancy fruit arrangement! That’s not exactly fodder for a video rant. But even if she skipped merrily to the door to hasten my exit from the premises, why would I want to share my discontent for all my future prospective employers to see?

Due diligence is just a few clicks away, and it makes people think. Can we expect a tear-soaked video from the front seat of your car if your first project is rejected? And when you decide to leave, what kind of quit video can we expect?

[A Tale of Two TVs]

Look, if you’ve purchased a personalized bowling ball, start shooting. That’s clearly something TikTok needs to know. New kitten puked on the white antique settee? You might need a multi-camera setup for that. But you quit your job and want to talk trash on social media? Perhaps a return trip to the bowling ball emporium is a better option for your next video.