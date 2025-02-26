The AV Behind a Hybrid Event that Unites a Global Workforce

Vizrt, a leader in real-time graphics and live production solutions, hosted the ONE Vizion Summit, a three-day hybrid conference that united over 200 employees in person and hundreds more via live streaming. The event aimed to align the company’s global workforce, spread across 37 countries, with its vision and strategy.

Traditional face-to-face meetings aren’t practical for Vizrt’s global, distributed workforce. Instead, video emerged as a sustainable and effective medium for engaging employees, ensuring clarity and connection regardless of location. The Summit’s primary goal was to deliver a unified message that resonated equally with on-site and remote participants.

The main challenge was ensuring remote attendees felt as engaged as those present in person. Chris Black, Vizrt’s chief marketing officer, emphasized the importance of clear and compelling communication to ensure alignment with leadership’s vision. He said, “One of the biggest challenges for large organizations, especially those like ours with offices in over 37 countries, is ensuring that everyone understands the CEO’s vision and message clearly.”

At Vizrt particularly, high production quality was crucial to meet the expectations of an audience familiar with broadcast-level standards.

To address this challenge, Vizrt utilized its own advanced video production tools to create a polished, professional event. The company’s approach was multifaceted. “Our audience is unique because they regularly work with broadcasters and expect a high level of production quality,” Lennie Nelson, vice president of brand at Vizrt noted. “We couldn’t just show up with a computer and PowerPoint. We need to add some dynamic media to it.”

The infrastructure counted on a TriCaster, the Flex Dual control panel, PTZ cameras, Viz Flowics for graphics, and Viz Virtual Studio Go for AR graphics, making the visual experience more immersive and engaging for the viewer—all powered by NDI.

A TriCaster served as the central component for producing the hybrid event. The award-winning media production system managed video feeds from multiple cameras—live video switching, streaming, and recording of sessions for on-demand access. Graphics from Viz Flowics and remote presenters via Microsoft Teams were also integrated into the system.

The Flex Control Panel was used to remotely reposition the Vizrt PTZ3 PLUS Cameras and adjust the zoom levels. The panel also enabled the control of audio connections, audio and video mixing, and talkback via NDI.

Vizrt PTZ3 PLUS cameras were strategically placed to capture different angles throughout the venue. The cameras provided high-quality images even in low-light conditions. Equipped with presenter tracking technology, the cameras automatically followed the speaker on stage, adding a professional touch to the production without manual camera operation.

Viz Flowics, the most comprehensive cloud-native, web-based platform for generating live HTML5 graphics from anywhere, was used to create and control on-screen graphics, web-based digital signages, and live data integration. The system enabled a seamless display of lower thirds, titles, attendees’ information, and real-time questions from both in-person and virtual participants.

Augmented reality (AR) elements were added using Viz Virtual Studio Go, a fully equipped AR graphics and virtual studio in a box. The integration of AR provided an immersive experience for the audience.

The team meticulously planned the technical setup to integrate Vizrt’s tools with the venue’s infrastructure. A detailed wiring diagram streamlined the complex arrangement of cameras, monitors, projectors, digital signage, and audio systems, ensuring smooth operation.

The event was live streamed, allowing remote employees to interact via Microsoft Teams to provide real-time feedback and questions. Dynamic content delivery, including live graphics, video playback, and media switching, kept the audience engaged. This ensured a consistent, high-quality experience for both in-person and remote attendees.

The ONE Vizion Summit successfully engaged Vizrt’s workforce and aligned them with the company’s strategic goals. Employees rated the event highly, with video quality and live-stream value scoring 4.2 out of 5 in post-event surveys.

Research commissioned by Vizrt found how effective video communication can be, with 65 percent of those surveyed agreeing that video updates improve understanding and alignment with company goals.

The ONE Vizion Summit showcased the transformative power of video in internal communications for global organizations—with Vizrt demonstrating how leveraging the right tools can create a unified and engaging experience for employees anywhere in the world.