TEKVOX Ships 4x4 HDMI and HDBaseT Matrix Kit Solution

The What: TEKVOX has added the 79055-K, a kitted and ready-to-use 4x4 HDMI/HDBase-T matrix, to its product line.

The What Else: The 79055-K kit is built around a 4k/UHD matrix switcher with four HDMI inputs and four matrixed HDBase-T outputs, each with a mirrored HDMI. The kit includes four HDBase-T receivers that are powered from the matrix and four 75-foot Cat-6A shielded cables that have been individually certified for HDBase-T compatibility.

Any source is accessible at all times by any display by selecting it via the supplied IR remote control, RS-232, TCP/IP, or by using the selection buttons on the front panel.

The matrix supports resolutions up to 4Kx2K at 30Hz and LPCM7.1ch, Dolby TrueHD, Digital Plus, and DTS-HD digital audio formats. Input mapping can be changed by front-panel buttons, the included IR remote, or RS-232 serial commands. It is compatible with all TEKVOX control and user interface solutions. HDBase-T outputs transmit video, audio, and control up to 230 feet (70m) and cable lengths can be customized at order time for precise installations.

“Our new solution provides a low-cost matrix solution with complete receiver set and certified HDBase-T cables for about half the price of old-fashioned solutions,” said TEKVOX CEO Jim Reinhart. “It’s a state-of-the-art, easy-to-use, plug-and-play solution that offers the ability to apply a matrix where it previously wasn’t possible due to cost and complexity. It gives users a great deal of flexibility in creating dynamic multimedia environments.” With matrix switching, any of four inputs can be routed and transmitted to any or all displays and changed dynamically as usage varies. “This type of technology is greatly beneficial for event-oriented spaces such as house of worship, conferencing, and similar uses where a fixed mapping doesn’t work well.”

The Bottom Line: Now shipping, the TEKVOX HDBaseT 4x4 HDMI Matrix is designed to meet the needs of the education, corporate/conference, and worship markets, which are making increased use of multiple video displays.