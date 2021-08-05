TechStarter Returns to CEDIA Expo 2021

CEDIA Expo 's TechStarter program winners—which offers Launchpad exhibitors the opportunity to pitch their business models to industry executives—will be announced on September 1, at 4:00 pm on the Smart Stage at CEDIA Expo 2021, at the Indiana Convention Center.

This Shark Tank-style program will identify five Launchpad exhibitors from all areas of the industry who demonstrate the most promise for the future. TechStarter VIP judges will canvas the Launchpad, searching for new brands with strong and unique business approaches as well as an inspired vision for their product or service. Judges will choose an overall winner for the top prize.

Judges will include Snap One's David Moore, David Weinstein of Lutron Electronics, and Roberta Lewis of Roberta Lewis & Associates.

When making their selections, the judges will determine how the product is unique or innovated, what problem does the product or service solve, and what about the product could potentially make an impact on the industry.

[Check out the resimercial products that will be featured at the 2021 CEDIA Expo.]

“I love the idea of Launchpad and the TechStarter Five Awards at CEDIA Expo. The ability to spotlight upcoming technologies and products gives show attendees, the press, and the new brand the opportunity to come together at this bustling show. It’s a win-win for all,” said Lewis.

The selected TechStarter Five will receive the following benefits to propel their businesses forward:

Acknowledgment as one of the top 5 Launchpad brands via press release and social coverage

Signage in booth

Media training

Appearance on Smart Stage for the TechStarter Awards Ceremony

Interviews with select media outlets

The top brand will be awarded a prize pack valued at $5,000 during the award ceremony on September 1.