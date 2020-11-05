Tech and PD are key to remote learning success (eCampus News)

"Academic institutions across the U.S. have resumed the fall semester, with many choosing to continue offering instruction in virtual or hybrid environments. While educators pivoted and quickly adjusted to virtual learning environments at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the transition was not without its challenges."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Technology is an important teaching tool – that has been especially true during the age of COVID-19. And to make sure faculty are up to speed as modes shift, professional development plays a key role in making sure they can make the most of tech and build familiarity and comfort with new platforms, devices, and systems that support remote learning.