TASCAM Updates Version 1.20 Firmware for Mixcast 4 Podcast Station

TASCAM is issuing Version 1.20 firmware update for the Mixcast 4 Podcast Station with built-in Recorder/USB Audio Interface. As the ideal tool for podcast creation, live streaming, event production or voiceover work, the Mixcast 4 offers a wealth of functionality for streamlined content creation. With the new upcoming V1.20 firmware update, the Mixcast 4 gains a significant boost in its feature set, resulting in dramatically enhanced audio production capability.

The V1.20 update provides for global voice effects for multiple mic inputs. With this new feature, users can apply a global voice effect to all four mic inputs. As an example, the Mixcast 4's pitch shifter can be applied to any or all four mic inputs for special effects. This can be useful for raising or lowering the timbre of one's voice for a dramatic effect or to create a podcast featuring various character voices.

By popular request, the V1.20 update provides input gain control for the USB, Bluetooth, and 3.5mm (1/8th-inch) Auxiliary input commonly used for accommodating outside calls or to serve as an additional input. As an example, this new functionality enables the USB Skype input audio level to be governed by the host controlling the Mixcast 4. Similarly, the input level of a caller connected via Bluetooth or the 3.5mm input can also be controlled.

As a means of preventing audio feedback, the new update also provides for automatic mute on monitor out when the Mixcast 4's microphone inputs are active. This new feature will be appreciated by users who use the Mixcast 4 with nearfield monitors, as live microphones will now not be routed to the monitor outputs. This is particularly useful when using the Mixcast 4 and video conferencing.

Three additional enhancements complete the V1.20 update. First, the audio level display is now indicated in dB (decibels) as opposed to the green/red color only indicators. By showing the audio level in dB, users now have a more accurate reference for signal strength. Equally notable, the Mixcast 4's audio ducking capability has been expanded. The audio ducking control can now be applied to the sound pads for automatic ducking when speaking over music beds or when effects are being played from the sound pads. Lastly, front panel channel buttons are assigned as a Jump function for quick access to individual channel settings.

The Mixcast 4 V1.20 firmware update is planned to be available in February 2022 from www.tascam.com by navigating to the Mixcast 4 download page.

As part of its commitment to enhancing the Mixcast 4 even further, TASCAM is planning further updates after V1.20.