TASCAM Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The year 2021 marks TASCAM's 50th anniversary, and the company will celebrate with a variety of planned promotions where music aficionados will have the opportunity to expand their equipment arsenals.

(Image credit: Tascam)

As the professional audio division of TEAC Corp., TASCAM’s heritage dates back to the late 1960s when the Tani brothers—both engineers—and Dr. Abe, a senior engineer at TEAC, formed a special R&D group named TASC (TEAC Audio Systems Corp.) for the purpose of researching ways to apply TEAC's recording technology to musicians and recording studios.

In 1971, TASCAM (TASC AMerica Corp.) was established for the purpose of distributing TASC products in the U.S. and conducting additional market research. Then, in 1974, TASCAM was absorbed by the rapidly growing TEAC Corp. of America sales and distribution company, and TASCAM became the official brand name of all TEAC recording products designed specifically for musicians and recording studios.

Watch Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen wish TASCAM a happy 50th.

"Everyone at TASCAM sends their ever-growing community of users greetings with a heartfelt 'Thank you!'" the company said in a statement. TASCAM execs noted that in its 50th year, the company will introduce new products that address a wide range of applications.

To learn more about the company's 50th anniversary, visit https://tascam.jp/int/special/tascam_50th.

TASCAM invites users and fans to share pictures of themselves with their TASCAM gear on Instagram. Tag @tascam_official and use hashtag #TASCAM50.