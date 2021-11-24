TASCAM Enhances DA-6400 With V3.0 Software Update

TASCAM is introducing the V3.0 update for the DA-6400 Series 64-channel digital multitrack recorder/player. As a 64-track recorder utilizing an internal TASCAM-developed SSD and hot-swappable drive caddy, the DA-6400 is the ideal choice for live recording, event capture, as a backup solution for use with DAWs, as well as being the ideal multi-channel playback choice for theme parks, theaters and a variety of installations. The new V3.0 update enhances multi-channel audio playback, provides a more intuitive interface for achieving maximum performance, adds ABS Time Mode display, smooth switching to the playlist entry edit screen via an external keyboard, and more.

The V3.0 software update adds nine new functions that improve the overall usability of multi-playback audio, including shorter production time of content production, and a more intuitive interface to prevent accidental settings and operation. For a quick view and reference, the addition of Contrast support for the display time counter improves visibility of take names in the home screen. Similarly, the playback setting state of the auto ready and theater play functions can now be displayed on the home screen, providing instant verification of the current setting. Another important update is the addition of an ABS time display.

For more intuitive operation, holding down the Stop button and pressing the Rewind button allows for an easy jump to the first take. For instant access to the playlist edit mode, pressing the F5 key on an external keyboard is now available, resulting in smooth switching to the playlist entry edit (Adjust) screen. Equally notable, the ability to switch between the entry number/time counter and display/time mode on the playlist entry edit (Adjust) screen is now available. A Mark point setting lock function has been added to prevent undesired mark points during production and, in the event they are not required, pop-up messages during mark point setting and setting lock can be turned off. Further, the display name of the mark point matches the current time on the Edit Playlist Entry (Adjust) screen. As a result, verification can be seen from either menu.

The DA-6400 supports simultaneous recording/playback of 64 channels at 48kHz/24-bit or 32 channels at 96kHz/24-bit Hi-Res audio. Of note, the DA-6400's Cascade function facilitates the use of two DA-6400 units-enabling playback and recording of up to 128 channels simultaneously. To ensure the utmost performance, the DA-6400 records to a TASCAM developed 2.5-inch 240GB SSD that is pre-installed into the TASCAM AK-CC25 storage caddy, which can be hot-swapped for easy delivery to clients. This caddy is also equipped with a USB 3.0 port for rapid transfer of data to DAW systems.

With its two I/O slots, the DA-6400 has an expanding list of I/O cards to enable maximum performance in a wide range of applications. These include two MADI options (IF-MA64/EX and IF-MA64/BN), Dante (IF-DA64), and AES/EBU (IF-AE16) for multichannel operation-enabling use with nearly any pro audio equipment using the latest digital I/O networks via coaxial, optical, or over CAT-5. This versatility makes the DA-6400 the ideal backup recording system for synchronized capture with Pro Tools systems.

Version 3 adds to the previous version 2 updates. The V2 and V2.20 updates included a Theater Play function. This allows the addition of marks to be set for starting and ending points on each take-making it possible to trigger a marked playback range of multiple takes, in order. In addition to conventional playback operations, both serial and parallel external control can be used to send play triggers. Another noteworthy addition to V2 was the Playlist Function. This makes it possible to assign takes to a list in the order one prefers, change the playback order, and nondestructively set playback ranges of every audio entry-without affecting the audio files.

In addition to the aforementioned upgrades, the TASCAM DA-6400 Control remote control app can be used with the Apple iPad. Further, the DA-6400 now records in Broadcast WAV format, which includes timecode information in the data file.