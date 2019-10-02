T1V, Leyard and Planar Deliver Interactive Experience for Duke University

As the newest building on Duke University’s campus, the Karsh Alumni and Visitors Center features cutting-edge technology to provide visitors with a one-of-a-kind digital experience, all powered by T1V interactive software and Leyard and Planar touchscreen displays.

As visitors enter the Karsh Alumni and Visitors Center, they have access to a massive, interactive touchscreen wall (measuring 6.5 feet high by 24.5 feet wide) that showcases a range of interactive content about Duke’s rich history, its vision for the future, notable alumni, and donor and student stories. In addition, this content is available to visitors on several other smaller touchscreen displays throughout the center. All touchscreens allow multiple visitors to interact with content simultaneously.

The touchscreen technology works with the Duke Alumni Association’s mobile app to provide a personalized user experience. When visitors download the app and enable the visitor experience in settings, T1V’s software is able to push personalized content to the touchscreens based upon name, class year and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with T1V to bring our alumni such a rich, personalized experience,” said Sterly Wilder, associate vice president of Duke Alumni Affairs. “These touchscreen walls really tell the story of Duke, place alumni in that story, and provide inspiration as they start their campus journey. We can’t wait to see visitors experience it for themselves.”

Wilder also noted how fortunate Duke Alumni Affairs has been to work with T1V considering its CEO is an alumnus—Mike Feldman, class of 1984, who has been instrumental in the process.

“T1V is uniquely positioned to take on this ambitious project, and to bring Duke’s story to life with our interactive software,” Feldman said. “As an alumnus, I’m excited to be part of building something that Duke alumni will be proud to call their own when returning to campus.”

“Today’s universities and public spaces continue to raise the bar for using digital display technology to transform visitor experiences and Leyard and Planar are honored to be at the forefront of these innovative developments,” said Adam Schmidt, executive vice president of sales, marketing, and services. “Our cutting-edge visualization solutions will help create more immersive and engaging interactions with Duke’s alumni and visitors, and it wouldn’t be possible without our partnership with T1V. We’re thrilled to be active participants in these exciting developments at Duke, and to continue extending our partnership with T1V.”

The Karsh Alumni and Visitors Center is Duke's new home for its more than 175,000 alumni and visitors. It is located at the corner of Duke University Road and Chapel Drive in Durham, NC at the gateway to campus and is designed to be “distinctly Duke,” with architectural flourishes that mimic the design and materials of the university’s West Campus. It opened on September 28.